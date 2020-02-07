Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2017 – 2025

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Using the competitive analysis offered in the report, players can gain sound understanding of certain behaviors of other market participants. This equips them to make the required changes in their marketing strategies and improve their business tactics to strongly position themselves in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market. With detailed mapping of the vendor landscape, the report highlights highly competitive areas of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market. The report also talks about the nature of the vendor landscape and reasons supporting it. It profiles some of the prominent names in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) industry.

key players offer variety of bone graft products that will attract more number of customers and hence drives the market growth. For example, Synthes, Inc., a Johnson and Johnson Company offers chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft is manufactured from chronOS β-tricalcium phosphate granules that can be perfuse with patients own bone marrow and blood. Additionally, consistent efforts of many key players of this market to develop biodegradable composite structures and polymeric materials will attract customers to use bone grafts and substitute products and hence drives the market growth. Various other factors like advancement in technologies and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will also drive the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes. However, some of the limitations using bone grafts and substitutes like donor site morbidity and difficulty in supplying these materials will hinder the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes.

The market of BGS can be categorized into:

By Types Ceramic-based BGS Polymer-based BGS Growth factor-based BGS Cell-based BGS Harvested BGS Others



Geographically, North America dominates the global BGS market due to increasing use of allografts (i.e. one of the types of bone grafts) and other substitute products. According to Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, nearly one third of bone grafts used in North America are allograft types. Europe is considered as the second largest region for the bone grafts and substitutes market. The growth is mainly attributed to frequent new introductions of bone grafts and substitute products in European region and availability of wide range of alternatives in bone grafts and substitute products. In addition, increasing patient population of orthopaedic surgery and steady supply of orthopaedic devices in Europe further stimulates the market growth. While Asia-Pacific region is the emerging region for the global bone grafts and substitutes market due to increasing acceptance of autograft bone.

The major players competing in bone grafts and substitutes market are Medtronic, Inc., Wright Medical Technology, Synthes, Inc., Stryker, Baxter International, Inc., TiGenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

