Automation Instrumentation Market Global Analysis and Latest Study Report 2015 – 2021

Automation instrumentation includes range of instruments and devices which is used for streamline automated processes including assembling, dispensing, material handling, material handling, sorting, and labeling, among others. Automation instrumentation provides communication between robotics and other automation equipment. By using industrial automation, instrumentation offers benefits such as better process and product consistency, reduced labor cost and improved performance and improved workplace safety. Automation instruments include collaborative robots, connectors and cordsets, encoders, human-machine interface displays, photoelectric and inductive sensors, and signal conditioners. Automation is a set of technologies in operation system and machines without substantial human intervention performance to manual operation. Automation and instrumentation are two major characteristics of the advance industry application, making it more efficient and qualitative.

Automation Instrumentation Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing labor cost in various industrial applications such as the manufacturing industry among others is expected to play a positive role in driving the automation instrumentation market. Manufacturers provide customized automation solutions to meets the client’s needs and also offer them at a competitive price. The need for decreased parts manufacturing cycle time, improved product quality, and reduction in overall costs in manufacturing industry are witnessing accelerated growth of the automation instrumentation market. The automation instrumentation used for providing perfect control and monitoring instrumentation for manufacturing applications.

The adoption of automation instrumentation in various industries such as chemical, oil and gas, and petrochemicals to enhance their operational efficiency, is expected to drive the automation instrumentation market. The increasing demand for automation instrumentation for increasing accuracy in the installation of engine pistons, eliminate product defect, and retrofitting control systems to existing infrastructures, is propelling the automation insemination market. The automation instrumentation is used for automation and control system related products which include programmable logic controller, human-machine interfaces, distributed control systems, industrial instrumentation, and process regulation. The need for designed automation instrument related solution and integrate disparate systems for process, industrial, and building automation applications, are bolstering the automation instrumentation market.

Challenges

However, lack of effective product differentiation may restrict the growth of the automation instrumentation market. The industry participants are facing competition from local and regional players due to low product differentiation, which acts as one of the significant hurdles for prominent players of the automation instrumentation market. Moreover, the heavy initial investment of automation instrument is directly affect the adoption automation instrumentation market.

Automation Instrumentation Market: Segmentation

The Automation Instrumentation market has been segmented on the basis of technology, type, industry, and region.

The Automation Instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of type of instrument:

Collaborative Robots

Connectors and Cordsets

Encoders

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Displays

Others

The Automation Instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of Process:

Process Automation

Process Instrumentation

The Automation Instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of verticals:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Water/Wastewaters

Others

Automation Instrumentation Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players providing automation instrumentation are

Alstom

ABB Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Branom Instrument Co.

Emerson Electric Co. and Honeywell International Inc. among others.

Automation Instrumentation Market: Regional overview

By geography, the automation instrumentation market has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, and MEA (the Middle East & Africa). Among these regions, North America and Western Europe are expected to dominate the global automation instrumentation market due to advance technological developments and massive R&D facilities centers in this region. The countries such as Russia, Brazil, Japan, India, Brazil, and China are bolstering the automation instrumentation market owing to industrial application such as refining chemicals along with oil & gas, electric utilities, metals and Mining.

The automation instrumentation market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The automation instrumentation market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on automation instrumentation market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

