AI in Education Market Size, Key Players, Applications, Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2025 – Industry Research Report 2020

Market Overview

The global AI in Education market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The AI in Education market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

AI in Education market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, AI in Education market has been segmented into:

Deep Learning and Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application, AI in Education has been segmented into:

Educational Institutes

Educational Publishers

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global AI in Education market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level AI in Education markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global AI in Education market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the AI in Education market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and AI in Education Market Share Analysis

AI in Education competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, AI in Education sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the AI in Education sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in AI in Education are:

Google

OSMO

Microsoft

IBM

Cognizant

Pearson

Querium

Nuance Communications

AWS

Quantum Adaptive Learning

Carnegie Learning

Dreambox Learning

Third Space Learning

Fishtree

Century

Bridgeu

Aleks

Elemental Path

Cognii

Blackboard

Jellynote

Metacog

Luilishuo

Jenzabar

Knewton

