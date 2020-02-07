Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Video Surveillance Market Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Video Surveillance market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Video Surveillance market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Video Surveillance market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Video Surveillance market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Segmentation

Asia Pacific will command a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. Improving economic conditions, surging crime incidents, and rapid urbanization are translating into the greater uptake of video surveillance systems in the region. Early adoption of novel technologies such as wireless connectivity and megapixel cameras coupled with rapid advancements is also fuelling the growth of APAC. Moreover, the declining prices of IP cameras and the domicile of key players are promoting the adoption of these systems in the region. All these factors together are likely to help the region in experiencing healthy growth during the same period.

Global Video Surveillance Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global video surveillance market are paying high attention to product launches to stay ahead. They are investing large sums in research and development activities to expand their product portfolio. Some of the prominent vendors in the market are Axis Communications AB, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, NICE System Ltd., Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd., Pelco by Schneider Electric, and Infinova Corporation.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Video Surveillance market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Video Surveillance market?

