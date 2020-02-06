Widening consumer base underscores growth for Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) market2017 – 2025

Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Drivers and Restraints

The efficient processing of sample compounds, improved coherence of compound library, standardized storage format, reduced time in sample preparation, and a reduced number of storage plates are some of the major factors driving the growth of the ACSR market. The increasing scope of high-throughput screening (HTS), automated screening in drug discovery processes, and high-content screening are also aiding the market’s growth. Moreover, the growing application of ACSR in protein crystallography and DNA storage is also supporting the growth of this market. Top pharmaceutical companies such as Abbot Laboratories, Pfizer, and Bristol-Myers Squibb are extending their R&D capabilities by including ACSR systems, in order to tap the opportunities for the increasing demand for novel pharmaceutical products.

However, factors such as deterioration in the quality of stored compounds after repeated freeze/ defrost cycles in ACSR systems is detrimental to the market’s growth. The need to store and handle compounds in liquid solutions in ACSR systems, which has chances of spillage in sample compounds is also holding back the market’s growth.

The global automated compound storage and retrieval market is divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, North America is the leading market followed by Europe in the global market. The leading positions of these regions are due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, rising interest for high-throughput screening and ultra high-throughput screening services by pharmaceutical companies, high expenditure on drug discovery processes, and academic and industrial collaboration for pre-clinical research. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions are also expected to display significant growth due to a surging number of research organizations and an increasing number of contract research organizations in these regions.

The key players operating in the global automated compound storage and retrieval market are MatriCal Inc., LabCyte Inc., TTP Labtech Ltd., Tecan AG, Beckman Coulter, Corning Life Sciences, Brooks Automation Inc., TAP Biosystems, Hamilton Storage Technologies, BD Biosciences, Biophile Inc., and Jouan Robotics S.A.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald