Wicketed Bag Market Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2019 – 2027

Market Segmentation:

The global wicketed bag market can be segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, closure type, end-use and by region. On the basis of material type wicketed bag market can be segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Cast Polypropylene (CPP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), and Polyamide (PA). On the basis of packaging type wicketed bag market can be segmented into flexible packaging and semi-rigid packaging. On the basis of closure type wicketed bag market can be segmented into re-closable bags and non-re-closable bags. On the basis of application, wicketed bag has been segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetic products, industrial goods, commercial goods, and others. On the basis of region, the global wicketed bag has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Wicketed Bag Market – Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for wicketed bag market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. Robust consumption of convenience and processed food has been the major growth drivers of the global wicketed bag market. Transformation in retail business industry structure is attributed to changing lifestyle and increasing per capita spending across the globe. However, government regulation towards the usage of plastic is likely to hamper the growth of wicketed bags market. Moreover, the high cost of wicketed bag material is considered as another restraining factor towards the growth of wicketed bag market. Furthermore, the usage of heat seal bags is expected to hinder the growth of wicketed bags market due to its non-reusable nature.

Wicketed Bag Market- Regional Outlook

Wicketed bags has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America and Europe are expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to huge retail industry. However, many multinational packaging companies are ramping up their investments in Asia Pacific to tap the growing needs of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region and government support towards boosting manufacturing ecosystem. Furthermore, Asia Pacific rise in prominence has resulted in organizational changes – many new packaging entrants has emerged over the last few years and many leading companies has set up their retail outlet in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven by China, Japan and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness slow and steady growth over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are expected to create market opportunities for companies involved in intravenous product packaging.

Wicketed Bag Market- Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the wicketed bags market are are Saitech Inc, Texwrap Packaging Systems, Ballore, Berry Plastics, Arpac LLC, Shrinkwrap Machinery Co. Ltd, Yorkshire Packaging Systems, and Extreme Packaging Machinery, Suzhou Huiguo Plastic Co., Ltd., Xiamen Xinhuaguan Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Production, Zhaoqing Litat Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

