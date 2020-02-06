US Social Media Advertising Spend in Leisure Travel & Tourism Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The US Social Media Advertising Spend in Leisure Travel & Tourism Industry

Social media advertising spend by leisure, travel & tourism brands in the US stood at US$481 million by end of 2015, accounting for 4.6% of total social media advertising. During 2011-2015, social media advertising in this industry has increased at a CAGR of 34.8%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$615 million, representing an increase of 27.8% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Gradol Analytics observed social media ad spend by leisure, travel & tourism brands to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% to reach US$1,360 million in 2020, accounting for 4.8% share of the market. This report answers the following key questions:

How is social media advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How much is being spent on social media advertising by leisure travel & tourism brands?

How is social media mobile advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How is social media marketing budget being allocated and utilized by leisure travel & tourism brands?

This report provides detailed social media advertising spend by leisure travel & tourism industry data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: United States

Market Focus: Social Media Marketing

Industry Focus: Leisure Travel & Tourism

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the social media advertising spend in the US. This report provides:

Data covering future of social media advertising spend and its share in total online advertising.

Social media advertising spend by leisure travel & tourism industry for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Data covering future of social media mobile advertising spend and its share in social media advertising

Social media marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of social media advertising spend.

