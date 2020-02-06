Trifluralin Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Trifluralin market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Trifluralin market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Trifluralin market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Market: Trends

The European Union (EU) has already banned the usage of trifluralin, owing to the risk to fish and other aquatic species with the herbicide’s high toxicity level. Moreover, the threat of substitutes could be lingering around the growth of the global trifluralin market.

Howbeit, the international market for trifluralin is anticipated to witness a strong advancement with its significant applications in the growing agriculture industry. The herbicide cancels the need to wait for a longer time until the unwanted plantings, especially weeds, are eliminated completely. While tiling is the most commonly used method of decomposing weeds naturally, modern-day techniques which use trifluralin are taking precedence quickly. Trifluralin helps to accelerate the turnaround time for crops while minimizing the dependence on the tiling activity. The herbicide is also a great mode of weed removal which encourages cost-effectiveness and reduction in labor and time.

In this regard, the worldwide trifluralin market is envisaged to take advantage of the necessity for faster crop production and the rising agricultural sector.

Global Trifluralin Market: Geography

The demand in the developed regions, such as the U.S. and Australia, of the global trifluralin market is favorable. However, China as part of a developing region has been struggling due to the regulatory issues that are inhibiting the growth of its manufacturing plants. The short supply of intermediate chemicals required for production are also adding to the gradual downslide. This has resulted in an augment in the price of trifluralin over the past few years. The Chinese manufacturers have been cancelling supply contracts because of the steady price increase. New contracts have seen a rise, however with increased prices and generally, reduced supply.

Global Trifluralin Market: Competition

With a gamut of manufacturers operating across different geographical locations, the global trifluralin market is expected to stay fragmented during the course of the forecast period 2017–2025. Some of the important players in the global market are Shenzhen Sunrising Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Qiaochang Chemical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Shurong Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF, Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd., and Dow Chemical Company. Among others, ADVANCE 10G, HERITAGE, TREFLAN HFP, TREFLAN TR-10, and TREFLAN NF are the prominent trade banners under which the Dow Chemical Company has been manufacturing trifluralin on a large scale.

