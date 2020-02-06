Target Drone Market Revenue Analysis by 2027

The global Target Drone market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Target Drone market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Target Drone market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Target Drone across various industries.

The Target Drone market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.

Global Target Drone Market Segments

Global Target Drone Market, by Platform

Ground Target

Aerial Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine

Others

Global Target Drone Market, by Application

Combat Training

Target & Decoy

Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance

Global Target Drone Market, by End-user

Commercial

Defense Air Navy Land

Homeland Security

Global Target Drone Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

