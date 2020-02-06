Soy protein ingredients Market Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends 2018 – 2028

Soy protein ingredients Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Soy protein ingredients Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Soy protein ingredients Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Soy protein ingredients among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Key Players

Key international players operating in the soy protein ingredient market are, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group, Bunge Alimentos SA, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon NutraScience, Cargill Health & Food Technologies, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Milk Specialties, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others

Opportunities for Participants in Soy Protein Ingredients Market –

Increasing consumer preference for healthy food products increases the market for soy protein. Soy protein products are used as a meat alternative in many processed foods. Consumer awareness about healthy foods is increasing which drives the soy protein market. There are many products in the market which contains soy protein such as soymilk, bakery and confectionery products, functional foods etc. consumer consumption patterns are changing and more inclined towards vegetarian products containing a high amount of protein increases the demand for soy protein. The US is the major producer of soy protein ingredients. North America has the largest market for soy protein. Europe is the second largest region for soy protein ingredients. Soy protein is cost-effective than meat protein, this is the one factor which drives the soy protein ingredient market. Europe implements restriction over meat protein sources such as gelatin which in turn opens gateways for the new growth opportunities across the world.

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

