Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2016 – 2024

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the global Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the global Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

competitive landscape. For each part, the report includes valuable and relevant data gathered over the past couple of years and deemed influential in the market’s future. The report involves the use of several tried and tested research methodologies such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to gauge the overall intensity of the competitive scenario in the global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market. The analyses also include a detailed review of the macro as well as micro factors that are critical to the market’s success over the coming years, so that players using this report may formulate an optimal path towards better revenue generation and large shares in the global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market.

Global Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market is earning a considerably positive reception from healthcare organizations due to the increased convenience that these products impart to medical procedures. This comes from a protective perspective as single-use instruments do not need specialized cleaning and sterilization processes, thereby reducing the need for large numbers of sterilization chambers or autoclaves. The single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals also provides the healthcare industry the golden opportunity of reducing the overall spreading of nosocomial infections, which are currently observed to be on the rise. These pre-assembled and sterile instruments are expected to be in great demand over the coming years.

The single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals includes instruments based on culture systems used, and includes pipettes, vials, microtiter plates, flasks, and petriplates. The common sample transfer and collection systems involved in single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals include reservoirs, plugs, filters, and tubing. Bags and containers are generally the two disposal products being used for these instruments. Meanwhile, the global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market offers several bioreactors and other accessories, such as agitated single use bioreactors, stirred tank single use bioreactors, sensors, and pumps.

The scope of use of single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals over the coming years is likely to remain very high, primarily due to the growing need for tools and instruments that fit the increasingly rapid processes in the healthcare industry. The growing patient numbers and the increased focus on solving current key diseases is driving the use of disposable instruments as they complement the speed at which treatments can take place. Furthermore, the global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market is also expected to be driven by factors such as increasing maintenance cost of multiple use apparatus, increasing strict regulatory frameworks regarding reuse of medical apparatus, and the growing demand for automation of manufacturing processes.

Global Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market: Region-wise Outlook

From a geographical perspective, the global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals is segmented into the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the MEA, and South America. From these, the market was dominated by Europe and North America in its recent years. Both regions possess advanced healthcare infrastructure and can accommodate a fairly large scale of automated manufacturing processes, thereby creating a larger scope of growth for players from the global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market. The regions are also the primary locations or headquarters for several of the leading biopharmaceutical companies of the world and hold a promising outlook for improvements in healthcare-based waste management systems.

The leading players in the global single-use technologies for biopharmaceuticals market to date, include GE Healthcare Ltd., Advanced LifeSciences Pvt. Ltd., Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Eppendorf, Merck Millipore, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

