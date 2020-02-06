Security Information and Event Management Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2025

Market Overview

The global Security Information and Event Management market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5008.2 million by 2025, from USD 3891.4 million in 2019.

The Security Information and Event Management market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Security Information and Event Management market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Security Information and Event Management market has been segmented into:

Log and event management

Firewall security management

Patch management

Others

By Application, Security Information and Event Management has been segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Energy and utility

Retail and hospitality

Education and academia

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Security Information and Event Management market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Security Information and Event Management markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Security Information and Event Management market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Security Information and Event Management market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Security Information and Event Management Market Share Analysis

Security Information and Event Management competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Security Information and Event Management sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Security Information and Event Management sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Security Information and Event Management are:

IBM

EventTracker

LogRhythm

Hewlett Packard

BlackStratus

McAfee

Fortinet

AlienVault

Splunk

Dell Technologies

TIBCO Software

Micro Focus

Trustwave

Tenable Network Security

SolarWinds

ZOHO Corp

Symantec

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Security Information and Event Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Company Profiles

Chapter Three: Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Security Information and Event Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Security Information and Event Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Security Information and Event Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East & Africa Revenue Security Information and Event Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Market Size Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Security Information and Event Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Security Information and Event Management Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)



