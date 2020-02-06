Rtd High Strength Premixes Market Expected to Reach 4.5% CAGR during 2026

Changing consumer preferences have played an instrumental role in shaping up the beverage business across the globe. Especially with alcoholic beverages, consumers from different parts of the world are seeking for convenience rather than opting for complicated preparation methods. In addition, prevalent consumption of alcoholic premixes in the upscale consumer community has impacted the attitudes of manufacturers, and companies are bringing expensive products to the market. These products are being sold as consumers, who are gradually shifting towards premiumization are not considering the price tags while buying ready-to-drink (RTD) or high strength premixes.

According to a recently published report by Persistence Market Research, the demand for RTD/high strength premixes is expected to gain a subtle traction in the foreseeable future. While premiumization and convenience is expected to fuel their demand, the sales of RTD/high strength premixes will witness considerable impediments owing to the challenges in supply chain and raw material procurement. Moreover, high expenditure on packaging solutions is expected to emerge as a key entry barrier for companies foraying into the global RTD/high strength premixes market. Several companies are expected to overcome these challenges, however, the global RTD/high strength premixes market is less likely to expand above 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly 6000 Mn liters worth of RTD/high strength premixes will be sold globally.

Spirit-based RTDs to Remain in Great Demand through 2026

Owing to the drinking lifestyles of consumers across the globe, spirit-based RTDs are expected to emerge as the top-selling products in the global RTD/high strength premixes market. Effective use of spirit-based RTDs in the making of combination drinks and cocktails has driven their demand. Moreover, consumers are trying out new recipes in making their drink unique, and the preparation methods entail a high use of spirits. In 2017, spirit-based RTDs sold globally were estimated at 1800 Mn liters in volume. The demand for high strength premixes is also expected to gain traction.

Japan’s RTD/high strength premixes Market to Reach 2180 Mn Liters in Volume by 2026-end

Proactive lifestyles of Japanese consumers will continue to drive them towards premixes. A majority of consumers in Japan prefer making cocktails at home or at their own convenience. In 2017 and beyond, Japan will remain the largest market for RTD/high strength premixes in the world. North America and Europe are also expected to witness high demand for RTD/high strength premixes.

Specialty Stores to Account for More than 40% of Global RTD/High Strength Premix Volume

A sales-based analysis on the global RTD/high strength premixes market, provided in the report, dubs specialty stores as the largest sales channel. Advanced storage infrastructure and targeted marketing of specialty stores will continue to boost their contribution towards bringing RTD/high strength premixes to the consumers. The report estimates that majority of companies in the global RTD/high strength premixes market will focus on distributing their products to specialty stores.

The study has also profiled the leading producers of RTD/high strength premixes, which include :

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Diageo Plc

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Mark Anthony Brands Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Brown-Forman Corp

Takara Holdings Inc

Pernod Ricard Groupe

Bacardi & Co Ltd

Shanghai Bacchus Liquor Co Ltd

Castel Groupe

Phusion Projects LLC

Halewood International Ltd

Oenon Holdings Inc

