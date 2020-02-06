Rodenticides Market Trends and Segments by 2019 – 2029

Rodenticides Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Rodenticides Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Rodenticides Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2019 – 2029. Rising demand for Rodenticides among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Rodenticides Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Rodenticides Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Rodenticides Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Rodenticides

Queries addressed in the Rodenticides Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Rodenticides ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Rodenticides Market?

Which segment will lead the Rodenticides Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Rodenticides Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global rodenticides market identified across the value chain includes BASF SE, Bayer, Syngenta, UPL, Liphatech Inc., JT Eaton, Neogen Corporation, Pelgar International, Rentokil Initial PLC., Senestech, Inc., Anticimex, Bell Labs, Abell Pest Control, Impex Europa Sl, Rollins, Inc., Terminix, Ecolab, Truly Nolen, Inc. among the other starter feed manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Rodenticides Market

The chemicals used in the rodenticides are harmful to humans and the environment. The natural rodenticides are biodegradable and non-toxic for humans, pets, wildlife, and the environment. Such products are economically viable, as they do not require any special storage, handling, transportation, and disposal. This emerging product into the rodenticides market is expected to drive the market demand for the rodenticides across the globe.

Rodents eat almost everything such as plants, seeds, and fruits. Rodenticides pellets have the shape of seeds, which attracts the rodents in large number. This property of pellet rodenticides is expected to boost the segmental demand for pellet rodenticides across the world. The agricultural sector is having the highest demand for the rodenticides as the crops storage warehouses and agricultural equipment have the danger of getting infected with the rodents. This increasing damage due to the rodents boosting the market demand from the agricultural sector across the globe. Pest control companies provide the services to the hotels, home, retail business apartments, office complex, food processing sector, manufacturing facilities, agriculture, warehouse, and electronic sectors. Rodents may not contaminate the food, but they can spread the various diseases. Increasing damages of electrical wirings and walls in commercial and industrial buildings are likely to increase the demand for pest control service and thus the demand for rodenticides is expected to increase over the forecasted period.

