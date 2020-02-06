Reversed Phase Chromatography Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2028

Chromatography involves separation of components while being distributed in two phases, among which one of the components is stationary while the other moves in a definite direction. Reversed-Phase Chromatography which is also termed as hydrophobic chromatography, is a type of chromatography method that utilizes hydrophobic stationary phase. In reversed-phase chromatography, a non-polar stationary phase is used in conjunction with a stable polar phase. Reversed-Phase Chromatography is extensively used as a preparative and analytical application in the biochemical separation and purification area. Initially, reversed-phase chromatography was used for separation of small molecules but now, this technique is highly used for separation of big molecule components. Molecules that have some hydrophobic character like, peptides, proteins and various nucleic acids can be easily separated with the help of reversed-phase chromatography technique with excellent resolution and recovery. Apart from using a hydrophobic stationary phase, these are also chemically bonded to a support silica particle. Reversed-Phase Chromatography involves majority of liquid chromatography than gas chromatography technique. Reversed-Phase Chromatography is considered to be an adsorptive process which relies on partitioning mechanism for separation of components. This techniques is also at times, referred as high-performance liquid chromatography.

Increase in research funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and increase in adoption of chromatography technique globally, is expected to contribute to the market growth for reversed-phase chromatography during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of hyphenated techniques for components like peptide and protein might also drive the market for reversed-phase chromatography. This type of chromatography has several advantages over other type of chromatography techniques such as, balancing analyte retention and flexibility of the stationary phase for the process. These advantages could also drive the reversed-phase chromatography market during the forecast period. However, less popularity of this technique over the traditional chromatography technique might hinder the market growth of reversed-phase chromatography. Less practice and availability of reversed-phase chromatography could also adversely affect the growth for reversed-phase chromatography market.

Based on application, Global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is segmented as below:

Isolation of active biomolecules

Analytical separation of metabolites and drugs

Process purification

Extraction of contaminants from environmental samples

Others

Based on type of stationary phase properties, Global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is segmented as below:

Particle and Pore Diameter

Hydrophobicity

Particle Geometry

Bonding Chemistry

Molecular Weight

Analyte pKa

Sample Matrix

Based on column type, Global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is segmented as below:

Silica-Based Columns

Polymer-Based Columns

Based on end user, Global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is segmented as below:

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industries

Others

Global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market has witnessed a robust growth due to potential advantaged associated to Reversed-Phase Chromatography. Certain FDA approvals and regulations made by the health associations and government for this technique is expected to boost the market growth for Reversed-Phase Chromatography over the forecast period. Reversed-Phase Chromatography is highly recommended for preparative procedures. Silica-based columns are expected to contribute to a major revenue share for the market. Silica support offers chemical bonding to the stationary phase for separation of the chemical components. Increase in R&D expenditure and investments for pharmaceutical researches is growing globally. Analytical separation of metabolites and drugs, by the application segment for reversed-phase chromatography is also expected to contribute a high revenue share because of growing drug related developments and researches.

Geographically, global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe. The US Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the North American market and has a direct vital impact on the global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market owing it to the increased adoption of separation techniques. Asia pacific Reversed-Phase Chromatography market, mainly China, India and other Southeast Asia regions and Europe Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is expected to remain lucrative in the forecast years because of higher demand for healthcare service. MEA Reversed-Phase Chromatography market is expected to witness moderate growth due to poor healthcare infrastructure, less R&D expenditure and poor number of research centers in the region.

Some of the market participants in the Global Reversed-Phase Chromatography market identified across the value chain include:

Merck KGaA

Shinwa Chemical Industries Ltd

SiliCycle Inc

Avantor

Agilent Technologies

WATERS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

