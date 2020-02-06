Reusable Water Bottle Market Future of Reviewed in a New Study 2019 to 2029

The latest report on the Reusable Water Bottle Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Reusable Water Bottle Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Reusable Water Bottle Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Reusable Water Bottle Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 to 2029 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Reusable Water Bottle Market are discussed in the report.

Important Doubts Related to the Reusable Water Bottle Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Reusable Water Bottle Market?

What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2029?

What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?

What is the future of the Reusable Water Bottle Market in region 2?

What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Reusable Water Bottle Market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle Market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Reusable Water Bottle Market

competitive landscape of the reusable water bottles market

Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Polymer-based reusable water bottles are usually cheaper than those made from metal, glass, and silicone. These bottles are also easy to clean, available in wide variety of colors, and do not leave a metallic taste. These features make the polymer-based reusable water bottles the highest sold category. Based on primary usage, everyday reusable water bottles generate the highest revenue in the market. Among the sales channels of reusable water bottles, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most lucrative for the players.

Product Development Holds the Key to Success in the Reusable Water Bottles Market

Besides environmental factors and per day cost cutting on purchasing bottled waters, buyers of reusable water bottles purchase these bottles due to additional features that are absent in bottled drinking water. Considering this factor, manufacturers of reusable water bottles are focusing on product development to include differentiated features to their existing portfolio as well as the launch of new reusable water bottles with added features. For instance, Pressa bottles offer a built-in juicer, that can be used to infuse flavors of fruits and berries, along with an added advantage of easy cleaning as it has a wide mouth. In Feb 2019, Cove launched reusable water bottle made entirely from biodegradable material. This reusable water bottle looks and feels like regular plastic but decomposes without harming the ecosystem. Few companies such as Nalge Nunc International Corp., Newell Brands, etc. are also focusing on gaining attention or marketing its reusable water bottles by collaborating with different entertainment companies such as Marvel, Disney, etc.

Certain inorganic developments in the reusable water bottles market have also been observed in the recent past. For instance, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., a Chinese reusable water bottle manufacturer has acquired Sigg Switzerland AG. With this, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers is expected to expand its global footprint. O2Cool was acquired by Maurice Sporting Goods Company of Delaware, Inc. in June 2018.

