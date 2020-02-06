Port Logistics Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Overview

Due to international trade and global economic integration witnessing immense growth, there has been focus on the status of port economy. Port logistics refers to a supply chain management concept. It is going to change in the future, due to several innovative solutions which will enter the market. There will be an increase in functional interdependency between various ports globally. The reason is due to competition between specific areas that have spatial boundaries, which is moving towards terminals with functional integration in varying networks.

For several market players, port logistics will play an essential role, due to port-hinterland connectivity and supply chain integration. Trade barriers in the future will have an impact on port logistics in the future. For the next 10 years, the focus will be on concepts, connecting logistics platforms and ports. Digitalization, along with the availability of extensive amounts of data, will be another driving factor in port logistics. Trailers, straddle carriers, and cranes are some of the terminal equipment which will become autonomous.

Robotization will also improve efficiency across port logistics industry. With the integration of the latest technology, there will be a shift towards a 24/7 economy. Internet of Things (IoT) is going to be a contributing factor for intelligent inspection schemes and private maintenance. The aim of port logistics is to cut down on freight miles deemed unnecessary. There is also the need to enhance customer service while streamlining various operations. Companies involved in port logistics will have to ensure the handling goods in every stage is seamless.

Market Key Players

COSCO Shipping Ports Limited

Sinotrans

PSA International

China Merchants Group

ICTSI

A.P. Moller – Maersk

Eurogate

Dubai Ports World

Shanghai International Port

Market segmentation

Market segmentation of the port logistics market plays an important role when it comes to understanding the growth of port logistics. The first category which is a part of the report is by product type, which is container and dry bulk. Again, there is another section that requires extensive focus, which is by application. In this category, it refers to import services and export services.

Regional overview

Taking a regional overview of port logistics market is crucial, as it helps improve the accuracy of the market growth in various regions. The countries part of the transcripts are areas that experience high volumes of traffic at their ports. In Americas region, United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are a part of the study. Asia Pacific regions such as China Japan and Korea are on the list. India is the only nation in the Southeast Asian region, included in the report. Joining Australia are European countries such as Spain, Russia, Germany, UK, Italy, and France. From the Middle East and African nations, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, and South Africa, are part of the report. There are also GCC countries included in the regional overview.

Latest industry news

Due to the crowded nature of Bangladesh port, the country is looking into several options, to alleviate the congestion. The nation is considering investing in technology, which will improve port capacity and throughput. As Bangladesh can no longer ignore the gridlock taking place in the port logistics, as it is affecting the economy of the country.

