Plasmodium Falciparum Diagnostics Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Plasmodium falciparum belongs to the unicellular protozoan parasite family of humans and is considered to be the most fatal species of plasmodium that is responsible for causing malaria in human species. It is transmitted through the bite of female mosquito, also known as the anopheles. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, falciparum is responsible for approximately 50% of malaria cases and result in almost 1 million deaths annually. Plasmodium falciparum is also associated with blood cancer known as Burkitt’s lymphoma and therefore, is considered as group 2A carcinogen. Plasmodium falciparum diagnostics depend on the physical findings and symptoms of the patient. According to the data published by WHO, approximately 2.7 Billion USD were invested in 2016 for disease control and elimination by government authorities and private international investors of malaria-prone nations like Asia-Pacific and Africa. Plasmodium falciparum diagnostics is highly being taken care of and tremendous researches and innovations are ongoing for developing novel diagnostic tests as malaria is considered to be a medical emergency globally.

Increasing incidence of malaria caused by the plasmodium falciparum is the major factor driving the plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market. Increase in number of researches and investments related to malaria elimination is also boosting the plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market growth globally. According to the manufacturer’s survey published by WHO for the world malaria report, diagnostic tests, especially rapid diagnostic tests sale increased to 269 million in 2016 from 240 million in 2015, in the WHO African region. Thus, rise in number of manufacturers, growing awareness on malaria and its diagnosis, is expected to contribute to the market growth for plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market during the forecast period. However, less availability of these diagnostic tests in several regions globally might hinder the market growth for plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market. High costs associated with these diagnostic tests and requirement of skilled workforce and specialized laboratories could also hinder the plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market during the forecast period.

On the basis of Technology, Plasmodium falciparum Diagnostics Market can be segmented as:

Microscopy Tests for plasmodium falciparum diagnostics

Molecular Diagnosis Polymerase Chain Reaction Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Serology for plasmodium falciparum diagnostics

Drug Resistance Tests for plasmodium falciparum diagnostics

Antigen Detection for plasmodium falciparum diagnostics Single Specie Testing Multiple Specie Testing Differentiation Testing

Other plasmodium falciparum diagnostics test

On the basis of end users, Plasmodium falciparum Diagnostics Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Research Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Plasmodium falciparum Diagnostics market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for malaria elimination and high awareness about the disease. Several innovations in plasmodium falciparum diagnostics like rapid diagnostic testing are being practiced. Rapid diagnostic testing includes antigen detection and is considered to be an alternative for the conventional microscopic diagnosis when reliable diagnosis is not available.

Strong pipeline for rapid diagnostic testing and availability of different rapid diagnostic tests are expected to contribute to the plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market. WHO is involved in several initiatives that include scientists and various manufacturers of plasmodium falciparum diagnostics test device for all possibilities of developing sensitive, accurate, efficient and cost-effective diagnostic tests for malaria. Plasmodium falciparum diagnostics include molecular diagnostic tests which further includes PCR and RT-PCR where blood samples are analyzed. However, microscopy testing is the most popular diagnostic test for plasmodium falciparum detection, owing it to the cost-effectiveness and easy availability of the test.

Geographically, global Plasmodium falciparum Diagnostics market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe. Africa’s Plasmodium falciparum Diagnostics market is expanding owing it to the high disease burden of malaria because of socio-economic instability, local weather conditions and poor healthcare systems. According to the WHO, approximately 91% of deaths globally caused by malaria were recorded in the Africa region. India, in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a major share in the plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market. Europe’s plasmodium falciparum diagnostics market and North America market for plasmodium falciparum diagnostics is expected to contribute the least, owing it to low prevalence of malaria in the region and high awareness of the disease.

Some of the market participants in the Global Plasmodium falciparum Diagnostics market identified across the value chain include:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

bioMérieux SA

Siemens AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

Sysmex Partec

Olympus Corporation

ZeptoMetrix Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald