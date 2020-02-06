Pesticide Residue Testing Market to Gain Higher Grounds: Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Pesticide residue refers to the pesticides that may remain in and on food after they are sprayed to food crops. The maximum allowable levels of these residues in foods are specified by regulatory bodies. Moreover, consumers are at times exposed to these residues. This most commonly occurs through consumption of food articles, as well as being in close contact to areas treated with pesticides such as farms or lawns. Many of these chemical residues, especially derivatives of chlorinated pesticides, exhibit bioaccumulation that builds up to harmful levels in the body and the environment. In addition, persistent chemicals can be magnified through the food chain and its presence is confirmed in products such as meat, poultry, and fish, to vegetable oils, nuts, and various fruits and vegetables.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global pesticide residue testing market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global pesticide residue testing market is expected to witness significant growth in future owing to implementation of stringent food and safety regulations, advancements in testing technologies, and international trade of food materials. Moreover, the high growth potential of emerging economies such as in China, India, and Brazil provides new opportunities for key manufacturers. However, the abusive overuse of pesticides owing to lack of control infrastructure and information in developing countries creates health hazard. In addition, lack of awareness about food safety regulations among some food manufacturers are the factors expected to hinder market growth.

The global pesticide residue testing markets market is segmented based on type, technology, food tested, class, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and others (other pesticides and fungicides). Pesticides are further classified into nitrogen containing, phosphorous containing, and chlorinated pesticides. Based on technology, it is categorized into high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), gas chromatography, single residue method, multi-residue method, and others (liquid-liquid micro extraction and solid-phase extraction). Based on food tested, it is divided as meat & poultry, dairy products, processed foods, fruits, vegetables, and others (cereals, grains, and pulses). Based on class, the market is categorized as organochlorines, organophosphates, organonitrogens, and carbamates. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas S.A., Asurequality Ltd., Eurofins Scientific Se, Intertek Group PLC, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., SCS Global Services, SGS S.A., Silliker, Inc., and Symbio Laboratories.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017-2023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are studied to evaluate trends and opportunities of the market.

The region-wise and country-wise pesticide residue testing market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the pesticide residue testing market are also listed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of the segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominant opportunities.

