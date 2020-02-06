Papain Powder Market 2020 Global Analysis By Key Players- Enzybel-Bsc, Mitsubishi-Kagaku, Senthil, Patel Remedies and more…

Papain Powder Market



Papain powder is a cysteine protease enzyme, which is largely used as a meat tenderizer. Papain brakes down tough meat fibers and makes the meat easier to cook. Moreover, it is used in various industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. In addition, pharmaceutical applications of papain include tooth whiting, cleaning dead tissues in chronic wounds, and cell dissociation in cell culture techniques. Furthermore, it is used in lather industry for tanning of leather.

This report focuses on Papain Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Papain Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

S.I. Chemical

M/S Shri Ganesh

Enzybel-Bsc

Mitsubishi-Kagaku

Senthil

Patel Remedies

Fruzyme Biotech

Rosun Natural Products

Pangbo Enzyme

Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech

Huaqi

TIANLV

Nanning Javely Biological

Guangxi Academy of Sciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Feed Grade

Medical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Segment by Application

Food industry

Feed industry

Medical industry

Cosmetic industry

Others



