Papain Powder Market 2020 Global Analysis By Key Players- Enzybel-Bsc, Mitsubishi-Kagaku, Senthil, Patel Remedies and more…
Papain Powder Market
Papain powder is a cysteine protease enzyme, which is largely used as a meat tenderizer. Papain brakes down tough meat fibers and makes the meat easier to cook. Moreover, it is used in various industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. In addition, pharmaceutical applications of papain include tooth whiting, cleaning dead tissues in chronic wounds, and cell dissociation in cell culture techniques. Furthermore, it is used in lather industry for tanning of leather.
This report focuses on Papain Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Papain Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
S.I. Chemical
M/S Shri Ganesh
Enzybel-Bsc
Mitsubishi-Kagaku
Senthil
Patel Remedies
Fruzyme Biotech
Rosun Natural Products
Pangbo Enzyme
Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech
Huaqi
TIANLV
Nanning Javely Biological
Guangxi Academy of Sciences
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Feed Grade
Medical Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Segment by Application
Food industry
Feed industry
Medical industry
Cosmetic industry
Others
