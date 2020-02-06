Organic 2% Milk Market – Revolutionary Trends 2027
The global Organic 2% Milk market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.
The Organic 2% Milk market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Arla Food
Horizon Organic
Organic Valley
Emmi
Yeo Valley
Aurora Organic Dairy
Andechser Dairy
Organic Dairy Farmers
Avalon Dairy
Bruton Dairy
Shengmu Organic Milk
Yili
Mengniu
Wholly Cow
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
300 ML
1L
Other
Segment by Application
Children
Adult
The aged
The Organic 2% Milk market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald