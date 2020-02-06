Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The oil and gas upstream activities market expected to reach a value of nearly $2899.3 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the oil and gas upstream activities market is due to increased global economic activity, advance drilling technologies and low fuel prices.

The oil and gas upstream activities market consists of sales of crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that undertake the pre-refining activities of crude oil and natural gas production. This is segmented into crude oil and natural gas pre-refining activities, oil and gas wells drilling services, and oil and gas supporting activities.

Major players in the global oil and gas upstream activities market include Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Rosneft OAO, Iraq Ministry of Oil, National Iranian Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corp., Statoil ASA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and BP Plc.

The global oil and gas upstream activities market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The oil and gas upstream activities market is segmented into crude oil & natural gas, oil and gas wells drilling services, oil and gas supporting activities, among these segments, the oil and gas wells drilling services market accounts for the largest share in the global oil and gas upstream activities market.

By Geography – The global oil and gas upstream activities is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-pacific oil and gas upstream activities market accounts the largest share in the global oil and gas upstream activities market.

