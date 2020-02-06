Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Competitive Analysis Key Trends Driving Industry Revenue Growth By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market expected to reach a value of nearly $24507.21 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is due to factors such as rise in disposable income growing economy.

The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of nondurable goods by non-durable goods merchant wholesalers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) wholesale products such as paper and paper products, chemicals and chemical products, drugs, textiles and textile products, apparel, footwear, groceries, farm products, petroleum and petroleum products, alcoholic beverages, books, magazines, newspapers, flowers and nursery stock, and tobacco products.

The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses the past data to predict the future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios and improve marketing campaigns.

The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is segmented into

Paper And Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers Drugs And Druggists’ Sundries Merchant Wholesalers Apparel, Piece Goods, And Notions Merchant Wholesalers Grocery And Related Product Merchant Wholesalers Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Chemical And Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers Petroleum And Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers Beer, Wine, And Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market are C&S Wholesale Grocers, Cardinal Health Inc, Heineken Asia Pacific, Performance Food Group Company, Walgreens Boots Alliance

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald