Molluscicides Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Molluscicides market was valued at USD 569.9 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 811.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Molluscicides are pesticides that are used to prevent the menace caused by molluscs. Slugs and snails can cause a lot of harm in horticulture gardens as they are known to eat leaves. The rising number of turfs and horticulture gardens is expected to boost market demand for these products.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rain-fast characteristics

1.2 Rising demand for high value horticulture crops

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited application

Market Segmentation:

The global Molluscicides market is segmented on the type, source, method of application, application, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Biological

1.2 Chemical

2. By Type:

2.1 Ferrous Phosphate

2.2 Metaldehyde

2.3 Methiocarb

2.4 Others

3. By Method of Application:

3.1 Powders

3.2 Pellets

3.3 Sprays

4. By Application:

4.1 Industrial

4.2 Ornamentals and Turfs

4.3 Horticultural Crops

4.4 Field Crops

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lonza Group AG

2. Certis Europe

3. Bayer Cropscience AG

4. Doff Portland

5. BASF SE

6. W. Neudoff GmbH Kg

7. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

8. De Sangosse SAS

9. American Vanguard Corporation

10. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

