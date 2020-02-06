Lecithin Market Set to Witness an Uptick during2017 – 2025

Lecithin Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Notable Developments

A research team from University of Texas has found medicinal use of lecithin in increasing anti-cancer effects of drugs, and reducing its side-effects. According to the their study published in the Oncology Letters, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) when used in combination with lecithin found in soybean promises potential use in prevention of colorectal cancer, and its treatment. Among many drugs tested in the study including Aspirin, lecithin promised to stop gastrointestinal bleeding. The study proved effective both on mice, and in laboratory models.

According to a new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, lecithin in diets can reduce the risk of dementia. Dementia is a common and fatal disorder with no available treatment as of yet. The illnesses affects 1 in 6 women, and 1 in 10 men. Its further progress into Alzheimer’s is one of the major cause of health concern in United States. According to the research, lecithin also promises to improve cognitive performance among normal human beings.

Lecithin Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for smooth surface mixtures in food, and its variety in various applications like emulsifier in foods continue to make way for growth. The newly found medicinal uses are also expected to create tremendous opportunities in the near future. Diseases like dementia and cancer are some of the most chronic diseases on the rise globally. Millions continue to be plagued with these diseases, and burden on heavy costs of treatments. Prevention or cost-effective treatment of these diseases can provide major growth opportunities for players in the lecithin market in near future.

Lecithin Market: Geographical Analysis

The lecithin market report will cover all regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America region will likely register highest total revenues during the forecast period. The significant advancements in food processing, the widespread adoption of processed foods, and cost-effective nature of products will continue to drive its growth in the near future. Moreover, the market will also register strong growth in emerging region of Asia Pacific. The large population of the region, and rising disposable income will make way for tremendous opportunities in near future as growing variety of new food products, increasingly established large-scale commercialisation of food products, and growing demand for natural substances like lecithin will drive major growth for the market in the region.

