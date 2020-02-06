Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players

In this report, the global Gable Top Liquid Cartons market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global gable top liquid cartons market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global gable top liquid cartons market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for transporting the beverage products in a protective manner. In addition, manufacturers prefer opting for cartons as compared to the plastic bottles attributed to increasing fuel saving and packaging space. In order to gain a competitive edge over the other players, companies operating in the global market are mainly focusing on developing the packaging products equipped with premium quality and unbleached features. Moreover, the manufacturers are increasingly adopting intelligent and active packaging features that ensures lower contamination and informs the end users regarding the change in quality of the content packaged. Surge in demand for flexography and premium quality design is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global gable top liquid cartons market positively.

Global Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global gable top liquid cartons market is segmented as product type, material type and region. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as cut opening cartons, straw hole opening cartons, clip opening cartons, twist opening cartons and king twist opening cartons. Based on material type, the global market is segmented as uncoated paperboard, plastic coated paperboard, aluminum coated paperboard, dairy products, beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

Global Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market: Competition

Key players in the global gable top liquid cartons market are Tetra Pak International S.A., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Elopak Inc, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., American Carton Company, ITALPACK CARTONS SRL, Evergreen Packaging Inc, Sonderen Packaging, TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co.Ltd., Adam Pack sa and SIG Combibloc GmbH.

