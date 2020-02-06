Fusion Beverages Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Fusion Beverages market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Fusion Beverages market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Fusion Beverages market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Fusion Beverages market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

Key Trends and Drivers

Much attention is being allocated to product packaging. The main focus is to combine function and form with design. Marketing teams have their energies directed at understanding colours, fonts and characters that would grab attention of the target audience. Besides, since convenience is the philosophy that most people today are following religiously, easy tear and pouch packaging are making headway in the market. Also, as consumers are more aware of what they are taking in, clean labels with clear information are becoming a priority. To top it all, packaging has become a storyboard where company’s values are spelled out in a catchy manner as this is proving an effective tool to capture loyalty.

Personalisation is the word millennials swear by. And, therefore development of drinks with a tinge of the personal factor is quickly catching on. The clamour for tailor made experiences is the perfect antidote for one size fits all approach that the new Gen absolutely despises. The differences are therefore called on in the form of customised nutrition variants, flavours, history behind ingredients and even social factors like whether or not the growers of a particular ingredient got his fair share of the profit.

Global Fusion Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

North America will be a leading region owing to hectic lifestyle, good levels of disposable income and presence of some of the biggest players in the market.

One of the most noteworthy regions in the global fusion beverages market will be Asia with its millennials opening floodgates to demand. Particularly, an increase in the demand for drinks with natural ingredients is predicted in India, China and Japan. A well-known UK-based beverage company by the name of DRGN is already eyeing the market. It has launched drinks that use east Asian ingredients and fused it with western science.

