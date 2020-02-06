Functional Beverage Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2025
In this report, the global Functional Beverage market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Functional Beverage market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Functional Beverage market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Functional Beverage market report include:
Danone
Monster Energy
PepsiCo
RED BULL
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Campbell Soup
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Fonterra
GlaxoSmithKline
JDB Group
Kraft Heinz
Living Essentials
Nestl
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Rockstar
Suntory
TC Pharmaceutical Industries
The Hain Celestial Group
Unilever, Uni-President
Welchs
White Wave Foods
Market Segment by Product Type
Energy beverages
Functional fruit and vegetable juices
Sports beverages
Prebiotic and probiotic drinks
Functional RTD teas
Dairy alternative beverages
Functional water
Market Segment by Application
Convenience Stores
Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store
Supermarket
Online Retail
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives of Functional Beverage Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Functional Beverage market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Functional Beverage manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Functional Beverage market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
