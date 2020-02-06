Fall Detection System Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2027

Global Fall Detection System market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fall Detection System .

Market Taxonomy

The report starts with an overview of the fall detection system market. In the same section, PMR covers the fall detection system market performance in terms of revenue. The section also includes PMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints from the supply and demand perspective. This is followed by global and regional trends and opportunities in the global fall detection system market.

The next section of the report analyzes the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next eight years. Product types covered in the report include:

Automatic fall detection systems

Manual fall detection systems

The next section of the report analyzes the market based on technology and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next eight years. The segment covers different technologies including:

GPS systems

Mobile Phones

Sensors

The next section of the report analyzes the market based on sensing modalities and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next eight years. The segment covers different sensing modalities including:

Wearable Watches Necklaces Clip-Ons

Non-Wearable Floor Sensors Wall Sensors



The next section of the report analyzes the market based on end user and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next eight years. The segment covers different end users including:

Home Care Settings

Senior Assisted Living Facilities

The report further analyzes the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next eight years. Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated in the fall detection system market. When developing the forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome based on analysis of supply side and demand side factors. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed. For quantifying market numbers, we have conducted interviews with subject matter experts in the fall detection system market. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global fall detection system market.

As previously mentioned, the global fall detection system market is split into various categories based on product type, technology, sensing modalities, end user and region. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global fall detection system market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the fall detection system market by product type, technology, sensing modalities, end user and region; and the market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global fall detection system market.

