Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size, and Share 2019–2026 | Global Opportunities and Industry Forecast

Distributed acoustic sensing is an advanced sensing technology that measures the acoustic data continuously in real-time along the entire length of a fiber optic cable. Unlike traditional sensors that rely on discrete sensors measuring at pre-determined points, this type of sensing does not rely upon stationary manufactured sensors but also utilizes the optical fiber. This type of sensing system uses optoelectronic instruments and senses audio signals across the fiber optic length.

Further, advancements of distributed acoustic sensing combining with an advanced platform for interrogation of reflected photonics along with indulgence of artificial intelligence is expected to increase distributed acoustic sensing market growth during the forecast period. Distributed acoustic sensing has found its application in people hot-tapping pipelines, leaks, perimeter intrusions, moving vehicles, industrial operations, failing mechanical components, and others that generate vibrations with distinct acoustic characteristics. This is expected to increase the demand for distributed acoustic sensing systems during the forecast period.

Advancement on the quality of optical fiber cable has made monitoring over long distances of laid optical fiber cable possible by a single interrogator on a single channel. This enables the installation of the DAS monitoring channel in a fast manner than other traditional monitoring technology. In addition, the low deployment price and longer life cycle along with low maintenance requirements are expected to drive the distributed acoustic sensing market growth.

Distributed acoustic sensing can be used in a harsh environment, which has increased in its demand in the oil & gas industry for investigation, drilling & achievement, and construction & reservoir administration. Once these systems are installed, they provide a range of advantages in monitoring the production for a long period, which is expected to foster the growth of the distributed acoustic sensing market during the forecast period.

The demand in the oil & gas industry is anticipated to increase in the coming future which needs the exploration of fossil fuels that are not taped giving the projection for the future growth of the distributed acoustic sensing industry. The advancements of optical fiber cable enhance its physical properties inside making the fiber stronger, which is also anticipated to provide the edifying effect to the distributed acoustic sensing market.

The market of distributed acoustic sensing is segmented on the basis of fiber type which is further categorized as single-mode and multimode. On the basis of industry vertical, it is further categorized into military, oil & gas, infrastructure, telecommunication, transportation, and others. Based on the region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

