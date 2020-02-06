Constipation Treatment Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2026

In 2018, the market size of Constipation Treatment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Constipation Treatment .

This report studies the global market size of Constipation Treatment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Constipation Treatment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Constipation Treatment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Constipation Treatment market, the following companies are covered:

companies profiled in the report include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Sanofi, Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Albireo Pharma, Inc., and Renexxion, LLC.

The global constipation treatment market has been segmented as below:

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Option

Laxatives Bulk forming agents Osmotic laxatives Stimulant laxatives Others

Chloride channel activators

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

GC-C Agonists

5-HT4 Receptor Agonists

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Disease Type

Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC)

Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC)

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Philippines Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Ecuador Peru Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Commonwealth of Independent States Russian Federation Ukraine Kazakhstan



