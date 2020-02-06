Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During2017 – 2025

Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

key drivers. The adoption of ADN solutions by SMBs is on the higher side as they are capable of lowering delivery time and producing well-planned networks. These solutions are also required by organizations from various industries to avoid the intrusion of virus into critical data and loss of information. The demand for control and security is another factor that will drive the global market on the back of the need for efficient delivery of applications. Today, there are a number of companies that are challenged by threats from web-based applications to their crucial business data.

Global Application Delivery Network Market: Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global pplication delivery network (ADN) market exhibits two closely related but distinctive parameters, viz. end-user industry and end user. On the basis of end-user industry, the market can be divided into three segments, which are cloud service providers, enterprises, and telecommunications providers. According to the end-user segmentation, the market can be categorized into SMBs and enterprises. By product type, the key segments include controllers, application gateways, and application security equipment, whereas by verticals, high-tech, media and entertainment, education, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and government are the important segments. The last type of segmentation is geographic, which divides the market into segments such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Application Delivery Network Market: Players mentioned in the report

Among the other key players in the global pplication delivery network (ADN) market, Brocade, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Array Networks, Dell, Inc., Juniper Networks, A10 Networks, and Citrix Systems, Inc. are prominent.

Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

