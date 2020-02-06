Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2026

Agricultural biologicals are topical or seed treatment products made from natural materials, which are majorly used to replace chemicals used in agriculture farming. These biologicals are used to protect crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, thereby maintaining the health of the crops. In addition, farmers are dependent upon agricultural biologicals as it discourages the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. Moreover, agricultural biologicals are extracted from organic matter such as plant extracts and naturally occurring microorganisms to improve crop productivity as well as crop health. Biological agriculture is an economically sustainable agricultural production process, which promotes the use of safer products for crop treatment. This is accomplished by minimizing environmentally harmful consequences and using non-renewable natural resources.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global agriculture biologicals testing market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global agricultural biological testing market experiences significant growth owing to various factors such as raised production of organic crops and implementation of stringent registration policies in agriculture. Increased expenditure on R&D by key manufacturers is further expected to boost the market growth. High growth potential in the Asia-Pacific region and untapped regions such as Africa and Middle East provide new growth opportunities for the market players. However, high cost of conducting product trials is expected to restrict the market growth.

The global agriculture biologicals testing market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is divided into bio pesticides, bio fertilizers, and bio stimulants. On the basis of application, the market is classified into field support, analytical, and regulatory. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into biological product manufacturers, government agencies, plant breeders, and outsourced contract research organization. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Syntech Research, Anadiag Group, BiotecnologieBT Srl, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd, Apal Agricultural Laboratory, Laus GmbH, and Bionema Limited.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017-2023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are detailed as per key trends and developments in the market and presence of industry players.

The region-wise and country-wise agriculture biologicals testing market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the agriculture biologicals testing market are also listed.

This study evaluates the value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the prevailing market opportunities.

