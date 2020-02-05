Wholesale Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Wholesale Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The wholesale market expected to reach a value of nearly $47768.95 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the wholesale market is due to increased disposable incomes, growth in B2B business, and entry of many large wholesalers in the industry.

The wholesale market consists of sales by wholesalers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) wholesale merchandise including the outputs of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and certain information industries, such as publishing. The wholesale trade comprises purchasing, storing and selling merchandise to wholesalers or to other wholesalers and providing related services such as breaking bulk. This industry includes wholesale agents and brokers who arrange the purchase or sale of the goods owned by others, on a fee or commission basis.

Major players in the global wholesale market include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance, ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC., US Foods, Avnet, Inc., Performance Food Group Company, WPG Holdings, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

The global wholesale market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The wholesale market is segmented into durable goods merchant wholesalers, non-durable goods merchant wholesalers and wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers, among these segments, the durable goods merchant wholesalers market accounts for the largest share in the global participatory wholesale market.

By Geography – The global wholesale is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Eastern Europe wholesale market accounts the largest share in the global wholesale market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald