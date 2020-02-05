Waste to Energy Market – Insights on Scope 2027

Assessment of the Global Waste to Energy Market

The recent study on the Waste to Energy market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Waste to Energy market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Waste to Energy market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Waste to Energy market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Waste to Energy market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Waste to Energy market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Waste to Energy market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Waste to Energy market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Waste to Energy across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Waste Type

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Agricultural Waste

Others

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Technology

Thermochemical Incineration Others

Biochemical Anaerobic Digestion Others



Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Application

Heat

Electricity

Others

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Sweden U.K. France Italy Switzerland Belgium Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is the leading region of the global waste-to-energy market. The region constitutes more than 35% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Europe had around 520 waste-to-energy plants in 2016, with all EU28 countries active in the WtE production, along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the waste-to-energy market.

Around 75 waste-to-energy facilities operate in 23 states of the U.S. They have capacity to process approximately 94,000 tons of waste per day and a base load electricity generation capacity of approximately 2,534 MWh (megawatt hours).

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, 114 bioenergy and energy-from-waste plants are currently operating in Australia

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Waste to Energy market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Waste to Energy market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Waste to Energy market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Waste to Energy market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Waste to Energy market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Waste to Energy market establish their foothold in the current Waste to Energy market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Waste to Energy market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Waste to Energy market solidify their position in the Waste to Energy market?

