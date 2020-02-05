Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market – Qualitative Insights by 2028

The global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks and ng4T GmbH are some of the major players operating within the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. Various players are rapidly deploying virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) to improve the network architecture and meet the growing customer demands for high speed data. Also, market players are establishing partnerships to deploy vEPC on large scale across the world in order to assist the telecom operators to cope with the traffic growth in an economical way.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Component Solution Services Maintenance Installation Consulting Others

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Deployment Cloud On-Premise

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By End User Telecom Operators Enterprises

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Application LTE IoT & M2M Volte & VoWiFi BWA MPN & MVNO

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Region North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

