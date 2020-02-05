UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Impact Analysis by 2025

The global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

APV Engineered Coatings

Hewlett-Packard Company

Paul Leibinger

RUCO Druckfarben

Eastern Marking Machine Corporation

Flint Group

Toyo Ink Group

Gans Ink & Supply Co

T&K Toka Co

NUtec Digital Ink

ColorGen

Marabu Inks GB

Mimaki Engineering

Nazdar Ink Technologies

Superior Printing Ink

DIC

Siegwerk

Ricoh

Hanghua Toka

Letong Ink

Yip’s Ink

Kingswood Inks

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Free Radical Polymerization Type

Free Radical Addition Molding

Cationic Polymerization

Acid Cure Type

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical

Publications

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Plastics

Electronics

Other

Each market player encompassed in the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

