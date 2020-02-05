UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Impact Analysis by 2025
The global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
APV Engineered Coatings
Hewlett-Packard Company
Paul Leibinger
RUCO Druckfarben
Eastern Marking Machine Corporation
Flint Group
Toyo Ink Group
Gans Ink & Supply Co
T&K Toka Co
NUtec Digital Ink
ColorGen
Marabu Inks GB
Mimaki Engineering
Nazdar Ink Technologies
Superior Printing Ink
DIC
Siegwerk
Ricoh
Hanghua Toka
Letong Ink
Yip’s Ink
Kingswood Inks
Tianjin Angel Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Free Radical Polymerization Type
Free Radical Addition Molding
Cationic Polymerization
Acid Cure Type
Segment by Application
Automotive
Medical
Publications
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Plastics
Electronics
Other
Each market player encompassed in the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
