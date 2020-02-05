Trends in the Strapping Machine Market 2019 – 2026

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Strapping Machine market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

Hand-tools strapping machines

Semiautomatic strapping machines

Automatic strapping machines

On the basis of material, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

PET

PP

Polyester

Baler Twines

Steel

PVC

On the basis of end use, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Consumer good

Pharmaceutical

Wood

Building and Construction

Corrugated

Commercial Printing

Electronic industry

General Packaging

Newspaper

Postal

Others (Hay, Linen/Laundry, Lumber etc.)

On the basis of application, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

Closing

Bundling

Handling aid

Load securing

Strapping Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the strapping machine market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to witness a strong growth in the strapping machine due to the high growth in the food and consumer good packaging industry in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period majorly driven by developing economies like India and China. Furthermore, the developing economies of Asia Pacific are witnessing huge growth in the packaging industry primarily due to the factors such as rising GDP, increasing disposable income, rising middle class etc. which are driving the growth in most of the industries. Europe is expected to experience above global average growth in demand for strapping machine market, while MEA is expected to achieve a moderate growth in the strapping machine market.

Strapping Machine Market- Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the Strapping Machine Market are: Transpak Equipment Corp., Strapex, Polychem Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Australian Warehouse Solutions, Dynaric, Inc., StraPack Inc., Samuel Strapping Systems, Messersì Packaging S.r.l., Venus Packaging, MJ Maillis SA and MOSCA GmbH.

