Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology2018 – 2028

The worldwide market for Thin Film Metrology Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Thin Film Metrology Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Trends and Prospects

The growing demand for miniaturization and integration of semiconductors is the primary factor driving the global thin film metrology systems market. Miniaturization of IC has been a result of high level integration to add functionalities on a single device, which is anticipated to escalate the demand for thin film metrology systems until 2025. Thin film metrology systems also help in improving the efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing processes, and as the demand for semiconductor devices escalates due to the thriving electronics industry, the thin film metrology systems market will be benefitted. These systems are also applicable in manufacturing complex semiconductor ICs, which has led to architectures such as 3D and FinFET. This factor will further propell the thin films metrology systems demand. Conversely, demand fluctuation in semiconductor industries is the factor expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Thin Film Metrology Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the thin film metrology systems market can be segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America serves the maximum demand, owing to factors such as surging demand for electronic goods and high purchasing ability of the consumers. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly the half of world’s population, is also projected for a healthy growth rate.

KLA-Tencor, Nanometrics, Nova Measuring Instruments, Rudolph Technologies are some of the key players identified by the report in the global thin film metrology systems market. Other prominent vendors are Hitachi High-Technologies, SCREEN Holdings, and Semilab.

