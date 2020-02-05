Test Automation Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2029

In 2029, the Test Automation market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Test Automation market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Test Automation market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Test Automation market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Test Automation market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Test Automation market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global test automation market on the basis of various types of test automation into functional testing, configuration testing, web services testing, acceptance testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, load testing, security testing, mobile testing, migration testing, platform testing, usability testing, network testing, and QA process design. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis for the test automation market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level. Classification of global test automation market into its various types offers in-depth understanding of test automation in different market scenarios.

Global Test Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the test automation market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete test automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the test automation market’s growth.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware Technologies, SmartBear Inc., Tricentis GmbH, SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., CA Technologies and Zensar Technologies are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

Global Test Automation Market, by Component

Services Advisory and Assessment Services Managed Services Others



Product Test Automation Tools Functional Testing Configuration Testing Web Services Testing Acceptance Testing Compatibility Testing Integration Testing Load Testing Security Testing Mobile Testing Migration Testing Platform Testing Usability Testing Network Testing QA Process Design Type Independent Tools Others



Global Test Automation Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

On Premise

Global Test Automation Market, by Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Research Methodology of Test Automation Market Report

The global Test Automation market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Test Automation market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Test Automation market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

