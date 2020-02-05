Single Sign-on Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over2018 – 2028

Global Single Sign-on Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Single Sign-on industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Single Sign-on as well as some small players.

Drivers and Restraints

The ability of SSO to manage multiple applications at the same time, from different or same domains, which eventually is helping several organizations to increase their productivity, is the primary driver for this market. In the IT department, single sign-on handles the management of security policies and eliminates repeatability. With SSO integrated authentication devices such as biometric and smart cards, the cost of IT administration and support has decreased considerably, and thereby is experiencing extended demand.

The type segment of enterprise single sign-on currently has the maximum demand, which can be attributed to high security-levels offered within the organization for both external and internal applications. The end-use industry segment of education, communications media and services leads the demand in the market, owing to the trend of digital education and the surge of social media.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Regional Outlook

North America contributes most of the demand for single sign-on due to escalating implementation of single sign-on solutions across various industries the in developed countries of the U.S. and Canada. The region of Asia Pacific too is projected for a healthy growth rate, with most of the demand coming from the emerging economies of India, China, Australia, and Japan.

Companies mentioned in the research report

IBM Corporation, Dell Software, NetIQ Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, OneLogin, Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, and OKTA Inc. are some of the prominent players in the global single sign-on market. IBM leads in the field of security, governance, and compliance solutions and maintains its stronghold over the market via strategic partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. In the recent times, IBM has acquired CrossIdeas and Lighthouse Security Group in order to increase their client base. On the other hand, CA Technologies has a significant position in the market with its CA Identity Suite and cloud IDaaS solution.

