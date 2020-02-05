Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2026

The global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) across various industries.

The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

segmented as follows:

By Services

By Application

By Region

On the basis of services, the SATS market is segmented into:

Assembly & Packaging Services

Testing Services

Of these, the assembly & packaging services accounted for the highest share of the overall semiconductor assembly and testing services market in 2014. The semiconductor assembly and testing services market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of consumer electronics products such as tablet PCs and wearable devices (smart watches, head mounted devices, fitness equipment etc. in the developed economies.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of packaging solutions and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging solutions, the SATS market is segmented as follows:

Copper Wire and Gold Wire Bonding

Copper Clip

Flip Chip

Wafer Level Packaging

TSV

Of the above-mentioned segments, the wafer level packaging segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the copper wire and gold wire bonding segment is expected to dominate the semiconductor assembly and testing services market in terms of value, by 2021.

On the basis of application the SATS market is segmented as follows:

Communication

Computing and Networking

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Automotive electronics

Of the aforementioned segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the communications application segment is expected to dominate the semiconductor assembly and testing services market in terms of value, by 2021. Leading market participants are investing heavily in R&D activities in order to innovate new advanced packaging solutions that would cater to the growing demand of miniaturization and low power requirements. For instance, in May 2014, STATS chip PAC (now JCET) introduced innovative FlexLine Manufacturing line. This manufacturing line can process multiple silicon wafer diameters, and produce both fan-in and fan-out wafer level packages on it. Additionally, it pioneered the Through Silicon via (TSV) enabled 3D chip stacking technology in August 2013.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Asia Pacific Excluding Taiwan China Japan Singapore, Thailand The Philippines

Taiwan

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Of the aforementioned segments, the Taiwan market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to remain largest market share, out of the total semiconductor assembly and testing services market in 2021.

