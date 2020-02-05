Sand Control System market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

Global Sand Control System market is valued approximately USD 2.48 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Sand control system is referring to the installation of equipment or application of techniques in order to prevent migration of reservoir sand into the wellbore or near by wellbore area. It is necessary to maintain the structure of the reservoir around the wellbore. The ease of drilling and production for oil reservoirs, rising number of wells drilled, high day rates of offshore rigs and increasing drilling activities in Asia pacific are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, large stockpiles of crude oil are the factor hampering the growth of market over the upcoming years. However, new oilfield discoveries and re-development of aging reservoirs is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Sand control system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global sand control system market due to the presence of oil & gas potential reserves and increasing drilling activities in the region. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global sand control system owing to the rise in growth of economy of developing countries such as Australia and China and rise in government support in oil & gas industry.

Market player included in this report are:

Schlumberger

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

Baker Hughes, A Ge Company

Dialog

Interwell

Mitchell

Oil States International

Packers Plus

Superior Energy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Well type:

Cased hole

Open hole

By Technique:

Gravel pack

Frac pack

Sand screens

Inflow control Devices

Others

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Sand control system Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

