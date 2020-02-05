Safety Match Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward
The global Safety Match market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Safety Match market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Safety Match market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Safety Match across various industries.
The Safety Match market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Europe Match
Swedish Match
Kanematsu Sustech
Kobe Match
Chugai Match
Solo
Atlas
Jarden Corporation (Diamond)
Nizam Matches
Apex Match Consortium
Pioneer Asia Group
Swarna Match Factory
Amsha
Dhanalakshmi Match
Kelantan Match Factroy
Malazlar
Anyang Fangzhou
Changde Nanhai
Yanbian Jixing
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Match Boxes
Match Books
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
