Roofing System Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2026
Global Roofing System Market is valued approximately at USD 115 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The term “roofing system” refers to the roof insulation (if present), air barrier or vapor retarder (if produce), the roof membrane, and accessories. The roofing products offer more security from rain, heat and other atmospheric circumstances. All the roofing products are mainly used for the construction of roofs in residential and commercial buildings, such as offices, hotels, and educational institutes. Rise in construction and infrastructure activities, growing government initiatives to provide affordable housing, and development of economic zones in developing countries such as China & India are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.
For instance, according to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. Similarly, as per the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 3% in 2018 compared to 2017. Moreover, rise in population and urbanization along with growing demand for sustainable roofing materials are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high costs of raw materials and installation is one of the major factor that restrains the growth of global Roofing System market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Roofing System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased demand of sustainable roofing products from the residential sector, widely developed manufacturing industry, and government initiatives to develop social infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as enforcement of green building codes by various governments along with growing construction industry across the region would create the demand for roofing system in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
GAF Materials Corporation
Atlas Roofing Corporation
CertainTeed Corporation
Owens Corning
Braas Monier Building Group
Etex
Fletcher Building Limited
TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
CSR Ltd.
Saint Gobain SA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Asphalt Shingles
Concrete & Clay Tile Roofs
Metal Roofs
Elastomers & Plastic Roofs
Others
By Application:
Residential
Non-Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Roofing System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
