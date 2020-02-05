Releases New Report on the Global Opioids Market

The global Opioids market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Opioids market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Opioids market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Opioids market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Opioids market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Opioid market, by Product Type

Opioid market, by Application

Opioid market, by Region

The global opioids market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 34,888.0 Mn in 2015 and is anticipate to garner US$ 42,158.8 Mn revenue by 2021, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

By product, the global opioid market is segmented into morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine and methadone. The morphine and codeine segments collectively accounted for around 62% of the overall market in 2014.

By application, the global opioids market is segmented into analgesia, cough suppression and diarrhea suppression. The analgesia segment was valued at US$ 22,776.3 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 28,436.8 Mn by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

By geography, North America dominated the market with over 65% market share in 2014, followed by Europe. Opioids market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global opioids market are Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis Plc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Egalet. These companies are looking for maximum market share with the help of product launch in Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADF). Also, major players are focusing on Asia Pacific region especially in Australia owing to flexible regulation for opium cultivation.

Drivers and restraints of the opioids market

Latest product innovations and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Opioids market estimates and forecasts

Each market player encompassed in the Opioids market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Opioids market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Opioids market report?

A critical study of the Opioids market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Opioids market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Opioids landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Opioids market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Opioids market share and why? What strategies are the Opioids market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Opioids market? What factors are negatively affecting the Opioids market growth? What will be the value of the global Opioids market by the end of 2029?

