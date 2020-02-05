Reciprocating Compressor Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2019 to 2025

In this report, the global Reciprocating Compressor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

market segmentation by end-use industry includes chemical industry, oil & gas industry, LNG industry, petrochemical industry and others. Oil & gas industry is further classified depending upon the operational activities covering upstream, downstream and midstream activities. LNG industry is further classified based on plant size into small and medium sized plants, and big and giant sized plants.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players along with the value chain analysis for reciprocating compressors. Key business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This research report also provides market positioning analysis of major players in the Russia reciprocating compressors market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the prominent players dominating the reciprocating compressors in the Russia include Atlas Copco AB, Kobelco Compressors Corporation, Dresser Rand Group Inc., Howden Group Ltd., and General Electric (Oil & Gas) Co. These players hold significant market share in the Russian reciprocating compressor market collectively holding approximately 40% of the market share in 2015. The other key players profiled in the research study include Leobersdorfer Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co.KG, Burckhardt Compression AG, Neuman & Esser Group, KwangShin Machinery Co. Ltd., BORSIG ZM Compression GmbH, Ariel Corporation, and SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A.

The Russia reciprocating compressor market is segmented as below:

Russia Reciprocating Compressor Market: By Type

Industrial Process Gas Reciprocating Compressor API 618 High-speed Reciprocating Compressor

LNG Reciprocating Compressor

BOG Reciprocating Compressor

Russia Reciprocating Compressor Market: By End-use Industry

Chemical

Oil & Gas Upstream Midstream Downstream

Petrochemical

LNG Small and Medium sized Plants Big & Giant Sized Plants

Others

