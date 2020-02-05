Raspberry Pi Camera Modules Market Size Research 2020: Industry Trends and Prominent Players

Camera module is an integration of image sensor, control electronics, and interfaces such as CSI or ethernet. It is used to monitor traffic, home security, and digital signal processing applications. Camera modules assist cameras to take videos and pictures in high definition quality. It is possible to capture high quality & low illumination photos and provides correction functions due to technological advancements. The emergence of camera modules in gaming application present new avenues in camera modules industry.

The enhancement in resolution of image sensors and growing usage in automotive sector are factors propelling the growth of the world Raspberry Pi Camera Modules Market. In addition, advanced media sharing technologies supplement growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost and high power consumption in camera modules obstruct the growth of the market. 3D motion sensors for indoor navigation and expansion of 4K pixel technology are creating opportunities in the market.

The prominent companies operating in the market are LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Cowell e Holdings Inc., Lite-On Technology Corporation, Partron Co. Ltd., Foxconn Electronics Inc., Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, and Toshiba Corporation. They have adopted strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, new product launches, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

The world camera modules market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The Camera Modules Market By Component

Image Sensor

Lens Module

The Camera Modules Market By Pixel

The Camera Modules Market By Process

Flip-Chip

Chip-On-Board

The Camera Modules Market By Application

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

The Camera Modules Market By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

