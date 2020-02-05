QLED TV Market Projections Analysis 2018 – 2028

PMR’s latest report on QLED TV Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide QLED TV market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the QLED TV Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for QLED TV among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key Players

The prominent players in QLED TV market are: Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Toshiba, Hisense, TCL Corporation, JVC, Sansui Electric, and Haier.

Global QLED TV Market: Regional Overview

On the geographic basis, North America, and APAC are anticipated to capture largest market share, owing to the well-developed television manufacturing companies, and the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies, which includes connectivity and easy operations. Also, APAC is supposed to be the fastest growing QLED TV market as many companies are developing with new technologies and innovations. Also, due to the government initiatives taken towards the improvement of technologies by the emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

The QLED TV market in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and affordability of the products.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global QLED TV Market Segments

Global QLED TV Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global QLED TV Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for QLED TV Market

Global QLED TV Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in QLED TV Market

QLED TV Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of QLED TV Market

Global QLED TV Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global QLED TV Market includes

North America QLED TV Market U.S. Canada

Latin America QLED TV Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe QLED TV Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe QLED TV Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC QLED TV Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan QLED TV Market

China QLED TV Market

Middle East and Africa QLED TV Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

