Proximity Mobile Payment Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Proximity Mobile Payment market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Proximity Mobile Payment market. All findings and data on the global Proximity Mobile Payment market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Proximity Mobile Payment market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Proximity Mobile Payment market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Market: Dynamics

The report analyzes the major drivers affecting the performance of the global proximity mobile payment market. The effect of major factors driving the demand for proximity mobile payment solutions is discussed in detail in the report, which also provides a clear picture of the most important restraints affecting the market. The mechanism through which these influential factors affect the global proximity mobile payment market is discussed in detail in the report. Economic and regulatory factors affecting the dynamics between the proximity mobile payment market’s drivers and restraints are also elaborated in the report.

Key drivers for the global proximity mobile payment market include the rising adoption of smartphones among various user demographics, rising preference among customers for mobile payment technology, and the increasing ease of making widespread installation of the technological infrastructure required for advanced systems such as proximity mobile payment.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Segmentation

By mode of payment, the global proximity mobile payment market is bifurcated into near field communication and barcode. Of these, near field communication, valued at US$43.6 bn in 2017, is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. Near field communication accounted for 75.3% of the global proximity mobile payment market in 2017 and is likely to become even more important to the market by 2022, when it is expected to account for 87.7% of the global market. The near field communication segment is likely to reach a value of US$360.9 bn by 2022 at a whopping 52.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. The North America proximity mobile payment market was valued at US$13 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to more than US$98 bn by 2022 at a robust 49.8% CAGR therein.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global proximity mobile payment market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Square Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Mastercard Incorporated, and CVS Health Group.

Proximity Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Proximity Mobile Payment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Proximity Mobile Payment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Proximity Mobile Payment Market report highlights is as follows:

This Proximity Mobile Payment market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Proximity Mobile Payment Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Proximity Mobile Payment Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Proximity Mobile Payment Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

